75.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
CCBPEnergy

Comstock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background for design

Other News

Culture

City Works Eatery in Clearfork, Plano re-open after 4 month closure

FWBP Staff -
Following a four-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bottleneck Management on July 16 announced  the re-opening of City Works Eatery & Pour House at 5288...
Read more
Commerical

Fort Worth-Based Peloton Land Solutions Inc. announces promotions

FWBP Staff -
After four years with the firm, Associate Principal/Senior Project Manager Nathan Thompson, P.E.  has been promoted to...
Read more
CCBP

Frisco resident leading Civil Air Patrol support work for COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP), acting in its capacity as the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, is providing mission support to multiple state/local...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $49.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.


The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period.
Comstock shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Previous articleA’s top Rangers 6-4, win 5th straight behind Olson’s 2 HRs
Next articleBasic Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CCBP

Rent-A-Center: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.5 million.On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company...
Read more
Energy

Basic Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
Basic Energy: 2Q Earnings SnapshotFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Basic Energy Services Inc. (BASX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.6 million...
Read more
Energy

Atmos: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
Atmos: Fiscal 3Q Earnings SnapshotDALLAS (AP) _ Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $117.8 million.On a...
Read more
Energy

Rattler Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
Rattler Midstream: 2Q Earnings SnapshotMIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million.On a...
Read more
CCBP

Dallas developer facing bribery charges put on house arrests

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas real estate developer has been put on house arrest after two federal judges found that he violated...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101