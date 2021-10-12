Cook Children’s holds ‘topping out’ ceremony for Prosper location

The last beam is in place at Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper, as the pediatric health care system prepares for a grand opening in 2022.

The pediatric health care system shared a ‘topping out’ video with the community to celebrate the milestone. Cook Children’s Health Care System first announced the move to build a second hospital on a 23-acre site in Prosper in 2019. Since then, Cook Children’s has opened primary and urgent care locations on the site, as well as a comprehensive outpatient specialty and surgery center.

“This topping out ceremony is a symbolic moment of the progress we have made thus far on our new health care campus in the Town of Prosper. Serving families across Collin and Denton counties and beyond, our new medical center is designed with the child in mind,” said Rick W. Merrill, president and CEO of Cook Children’s. “When families enter these doors they can expect an experience that’s completely centered around them. The care that will happen inside and outside these walls will be done with great care and compassion, keeping in mind every need of the child.”

The new inpatient pediatric hospital, of which the final beam was just placed, will open in phases. Phase I will include a 10-bed emergency room with capacity to grow to 22 rooms as needed. The pediatric intensive care unit will have 24 beds when it opens, but can expand with demand. The hospital will also have four operating rooms, three procedure rooms, an infusion center, pharmacy and lab. In addition, Cook Children’s Teddy Bear Transport will provide medical transport services.

“The topping out event marks a major milestone in our Promise to improve the health of every child,” said Kevin Greene, assistant vice president and administrator of Cook Children’s – Prosper. “Through our comprehensive network of urgent care, primary care and specialty care clinics, our Cook Children’s team has already seen more than 160,000 patient visits in the northern region since opening our doors in October 2019. Come December 2022, Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper will be the next chapter in our commitment to bring world-class pediatric care close to home for so many of our patients and families.”

Telehealth appointments are another convenient feature offered at the new campus. Using the latest telehealth technology, video equipment and a 65-inch TV, patients at the Prosper campus are able to be seen by their physicians at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

Specialty services currently available at Cook Children’s – Prosper include:

Cardiology Hematology and Oncology Pulmonology Ear, Nose and Throat Nephrology Sports Medicine Endocrinology Neurology & Neurosurgery Urology Gastroenterology Pediatric Surgery Psychology

Cook Children’s will be hiring more than 120 positions for the Prosper medical center, which is expected to open in December 2022.

HKS is the architect of record and DMS is the design architect. Linbeck is handling construction duties.