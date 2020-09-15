Credit Union of Texas promotes several

Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) announced today that it has promoted several individuals to its upper management team. Courtney Coss has been named Chief Retail Officer; Angela Faust, Chief Administrative Officer; Jennifer Olvera, Chief Engagement Officer; Jessica Ortuno, VP Support Services; Victoria Pilgrim, VP Programming and Development; Mike Vining, VP I.T. Services; and Kerry Whitson, VP Accounting.

Eric Pointer, president and CEO, of CUTX, said, “Behind every great company is a diverse and talented team of people. One component of success comes when we place the right people in the right positions at every level of the organization. As part of our continuous process improvement, we periodically evaluate departmental and organizational processes to ensure our leadership is structured so we can best serve our members, staff and communities. The aforementioned individuals exemplify traits and qualities I admire in leadership positions.”

Coss has been with the credit union for more than 13 years, most recently as VP of Branch Operations, responsible for 16 branch locations and over 160 employees;

Faust, with more than 15 years at CUTX, will now also spearhead Human Resources, Card Services, E-payments, Programming and Compliance/Fraud;

Olvera, who joined CUTX three years ago as VP of Engagement, is involved in all community-facing and marketing projects and now Sales and Service initiatives will be under her guidance;

Ortuno, who has been with the credit union for 19 years, will be leading all Support Services for the credit union including its wholly owned subsidiary FairLease, Lending and Home Equity;

Pilgrim, with more than 15 years of IT experience, will now have all programming and development at the credit union under her supervision;

Vining has been with CUTX for more than 18 years and will now be responsible for all I.T. initiatives at CUTX; and

Whitson was the controller at CUTX, has over 18 years in executive financial leadership roles and now she will have all of the Accounting responsibilities fall under guidance.

Olvera said, “I speak for everyone in saying that we are all proud to work for a company that not only encourages equality in the workplace but also shows its diversity in its leadership team. At CUTX, we draw on many different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to build an inclusive company. Being a Hispanic, female leader for our company, I hope to set the example that encourages others to be their best authentic selves and know that their hard work will be recognized and rewarded.”

“These promotions are very well-deserved, and each individual brings his or her unique perspectives to the leadership of CUTX,” Pointer added. “We will be even better positioned to meet our members needs with these influential individuals in their new roles. We are excited to see them expand their roles and responsibilities as they help lead us into the coming years.”

About CUTX

For almost 90 years, Credit Union of Texas has been providing financial services to members throughout North Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $1.5 billion in assets and now serves more than 144,000 members through its branch network. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends higher education in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.