78.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- Advertisements -
CCBP Crescent announces lease extensions, renewals
CCBP

Crescent announces lease extensions, renewals

By FWBP Staff
Crescent - The Crescent Tower courtesy

Other News

Commerical

Big North Richland Hills development plans set to be revealed on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Details of a key development in North Richland Hills will be unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 7, when city officials and Centurion American...
Read more
Commerical

Oak Grove rodeo location shifting to Old Hemphill Road following land deal

FWBP Staff -
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based Kennedy Funding, announced Oct. 6  it has closed a $1.96 million land loan to Plaza Tierra Caliente Inc.,...
Read more
News

Texas officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

AP News -
WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) — A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man...
Read more
Culture

Trinity Metro and J.O. Agency take on public transit safety

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s public transit system, Trinity Metro, and its advertising/marketing agency of record, J.O. Agency, have created an...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Crescent Property Services LLC and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management announce multiple lease expansions and renewals at The Crescent. 

While three customers renewed lease spaces, two other customers renewed and expanded space, and one renewed and relocated to a larger space within The Crescent®, a unique 1.3 million-square-foot luxury office and mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas’ Uptown.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP occupied its newly expanded space in September, moving from 5,641 square feet to 27,354 square feet. Brooke Armstrong and Kelley Kackley of JLL represented Dorsey & Whitney LLP, which is an international law firm focusing on banking, development and infrastructure, energy and natural resources, beverage and agribusiness, food,  healthcare, and technology industries.

Russell Reynolds Associated, Inc. also occupied its expanded space in September, going from 5,789 square feet to 13,847 square feet. Colliers International’s Jihane Boury and Travis Ewert represented Russell Reynolds Associated, Inc., a global leadership advisory and search firm which develops solutions to help build, guide, and grow organizations.

BMO Harris Bank relocated within The Crescent® to an expanded space of 7,360 square feet in Building 200. Walker Lafitte and Charlie Morris with Avison Young represented BMO Harris Bank, which occupied its space in the second quarter of 2020. BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions, as well as local knowledge and mid-market focus through its commercial banking team.

Wallace Capital Management, Inc. renewed its 3,154 square-foot lease space and Davis Stephenson renewed its lease for 2,767 square feet. Davis Stephenson was represented by Sarah Hinkley of Thirty-Four Commercial. Rockstreet Partners LLC renewed its 1,201 square-foot space. Avison Young’s Greg Langston and Rock Linton represented Rockstreet Partners LLC.

All three companies are Dallas-based. Wallace Capital Management is an investment firm, Davis Stephenson is an estate, trust, and tax planning firm, and Rockstreet Partners is a commercial real estate investment management firm.

“With a high percentage of our customers from the financial, legal, and professional services industries, The Crescent has the highest quality collection of customers in the state,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent. “It is very gratifying to retain our customers through expanded space and lease renewals. Our superior customer service, along with upgrades and modern amenities, continues to position The Crescent® as Dallas’ most attractive office space.”

Crescent’s Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented The Crescent® on the lease renewals with expansions, as well as three other lease renewals. The Crescent is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and managed by Crescent.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, twelve casual and fine dining options, as well as the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa.  Some of The Crescent®amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as the Capital Grille, Nobu, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Sixty Vines, Ascension, East Hampton, and Shake Shack, as well as the well-established The Crescent Club.

Retail options are anchored by Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Bivins Gallery, which showcases world-renowned and select emerging artists with various concentrations of artwork from modern, abstract, and contemporary periods.

“Our customers value being associated with The Crescent name and the high-quality customers in our buildings,” said Tony Click, Vice President Leasing. “Compound that with high-end amenities and services, the location, and the walkability of Uptown Dallas, and we create an atmosphere that is difficult to match in the Dallas or Texas commercial real estate market. This environment helps our customers recruit and retain young professionals who want to work in a dynamic setting.”

Previous articleBuxton launches new platform, aims at new market
Next articleAMA, Ad Council, CDC launch flu vaccine campaign
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

CCBP

SolomonEdwards expands to North Texas, Ark-Ok markets

FWBP Staff -
SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm that has delivered exceptional people for 20 years, has announced service expansion to the North...
Read more
CCBP

Jones family’s Blue Star group invests in Frisco fintech

FWBP Staff -
There are plenty of Cowboy fans in North Texas, but the employees at Frisco-based Payrix, an industry leader in embedded fintech, probably...
Read more
CCBP

Frisco 5th grader wins Google Doodle contest

FWBP Staff -
Sharon Sara, a 5th grader from Frisco, is the winner of Google's national Doodle for Google contest and will have her artwork...
Read more
CCBP

Shaddock continues growth with acquisiton of Utah title insurance agency

FWBP Staff -
Plano-based Shaddock National Holdings on Sept. 25 continued its series of acquisitions by adding US Title, the largest privately held title insurance...
Read more
CCBP

Breach at software provider to local governments, schools

AP News -
By FRANK BAJAK and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated PressDALLAS (AP) — A major provider of software services for governments and schools across the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101