Crescent signs leases at The Crescent, McKiunney & Olive

Crescent Real Estate LLC signed another new lease at The Crescent, now bringing the total to nearly 225,000 square feet of new, expanded, and renewed lease deals signed by customers in 2021. Cyber Defense Labs LLC’s lease is for 10,447 square feet at 500 Crescent Court and 2,683 square feet at 300 Crescent Court for a total of 13,130 square feet.

Cyber Defense Labs is an expert services firm solely focused on cybersecurity. Working directly with CEOs and executive leaders as trusted partners, Cyber Defense Labs helps companies identify, mitigate and reduce cyber risk. With increasing demand for their technical expertise and partnership approach, Cyber Defense Labs is expanding its headquarters operations at The Crescent to support its growing workforce and the wide-ranging cybersecurity services the company provides to help businesses properly identify and proactively address cyber threats in today’s constantly changing environment.

“Faced with persistent cyber threats targeting all aspects of their business operations, business leaders can struggle to understand, prioritize and mitigate cyber risk before, during and after a cyber incident, especially as they look across the entirety of their enterprise,” said Cyber Defense Labs Executive Vice President Katy Montgomery. “We are proud to partner with these leaders to address cybersecurity as part of their broader business strategy, particularly around technology-driven operations and critical business functions that can impact business continuity and future growth.”

Peery Wood of CBRE represented Cyber Defense Labs, and Tony Click and Jordyn Allen represented The Crescent.

In another transaction, Crescent Real Estate and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives fill a recently vacant space at McKinney & Olive and resume social events as customers start returning to the eye-catching Cesar Pelli-designed office building in vibrant Uptown Dallas.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC signed a lease for 9,689 square feet in suite 320 of McKinney & Olive. JLL brokers Calvin Hull and Don Preate represented Ankura Consulting Group. John Zogg and Marissa Parkin represented Crescent and J.P. Morgan.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,500 professionals in 34 offices globally who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to protect, create, and recover value.

“Ankura was founded in Dallas in 2014 and has since grown from a nascent start-up into one of the fastest growing consulting firms, with 1,500 professionals in 34 offices globally. Similar to Ankura, Texas and the DFW metroplex are experiencing incredible growth and we are excited to continue expansion in the state and metroplex from our new home in Dallas,” said Josh Johnston, Senior Managing Director at Ankura.

McKinney & Olive, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, and developed and managed by Crescent, reached 100 percent leased status in less than two years after opening at the end of 2016. Following pandemic shutdowns, a few customers gave up leases. However, recent leasing activity keeps McKinney & Olive near fully leased, with just two available office spaces remaining.