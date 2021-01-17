Cushman & Wakefield hire Bean and Halbrooks

Cushman & Wakefield announced Jan. 6 that the commercial real estate services firm has hired Zach Bean and Carrie Halbrooks to join the firm’s Office Agency team. Both will work out of the Dallas office.

“Zach and Carrie are perfect examples of the next generation talent we are actively recruiting – disciplined, hard-working and align with our firm’s core values,” said John O’Neill, President of Cushman & Wakefield’s Central Region. “Cushman & Wakefield remains focused on leveraging our market intelligence and data to drive value for our clients; Zach and Carrie will contribute to that effort immediately.”

Previously, Bean was with Stream Realty Partners. He is a member of The Real Estate Council, a local commercial real estate organization, and has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University. Bean is a member of the board for the Dallas Christian Leadership Prayer Breakfast and mentors several students at Dallas Baptist University.

Halbrooks also joins Cushman & Wakefield from Stream Realty Partners. She is a member of Ladies in Commercial Real Estate and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Midwestern State University.

Zach Bean