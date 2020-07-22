Dye added to DART board

Mayor Robert C. Dye, City of Farmers Branch, has been appointed to serve on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board.

Dye was chosen by the City Councils of Plano and Farmers Branch to represent them on the transit board that covers 13 cities and a 700 sq.-mile area of North Texas.

Dye

A self-employed, full-time commercial real estate developer, Dye formed Woodhaven Development in 2015 with a focus on industrial real estate development.

In 2017, he ran for office and became the youngest-ever elected mayor in Farmers Branch history. Currently, he also serves as the President of the Metroplex Mayors Association.

Dye graduated from Texas Tech University with a triple major in finance, economics and accounting. He received his MBA from Southern Methodist University in finance and real estate.