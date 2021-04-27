Ebby Halliday adds sales leader in Prosper-Celina office

Christy Broussard is the new Sales Leader of Ebby Halliday’s Prosper | Celina Office. Broussard joins the firm as a 21-year sales veteran with 13 years of experience in management.

“We are excited to welcome Christy to the family, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect with the recent opening of our brand-new office in Prosper,” says Chris Kelly, president & chief executive officer of the Ebby Halliday Companies. “In addition to extensive industry experience and connections all throughout the area, Christy brings a fresh perspective with a spirit of collaboration and will hit the ground running.”

Broussard will report to Carolyn Rosson, Vice President of Brokerage.

“I can’t say enough good things about Christy and her reputation for growth. She has a track record of double-digit increases to both agent count and sales volume, and she will build on the strong foundation laid by Cathie Skinner,” said Rosson. “We are grateful for Cathie’s service and wish her the best as she transitions back to the field and to making her mark for the company in that way.”

“I believe communication, commitment and collaboration are key,” says Broussard. “They empower agents to grow strong businesses and live their biggest, best lives. My first order of business will be to get to know everyone and the leadership team. I truly believe it’s our responsibility as leaders to invest in our agents first. When you do that, the outcome is always a positive one. ”

Broussard is also looking to capitalize on what’s happening in the community right now.

“The Prosper-Celina area is exploding,” Broussard says. “It’s going to be exciting to see every agent grow their business as well as attract new talent to grow with us. I believe the impact we have as Realtors on our community is significant. And conversely, our community is truly what drives business for agents.”

“I believe there are different seasons in all of our lives,” Broussard concludes. “I’m very fortunate Ebby Halliday is my next season. I’m grateful to be a part of this incredible company where around two-thirds of the leadership are strong, successful, dynamic women. I’m honored, humbled and blessed to be chosen for the role.”

When she is not working, Broussard loves spending time with her husband, children and six grandchildren. She and her husband love to take their four-legged fur babies to the dog park, dine out and go to church.