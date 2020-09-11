73.8 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 11, 2020
CCBP Former Penney's executive named CFO at UNT Dallas
CCBP

Former Penney’s executive named CFO at UNT Dallas

By FWBP Staff
person using MacBook Pro
Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Other News

CCBP

Former Penney’s executive named CFO at UNT Dallas

FWBP Staff -
The University of North Texas at Dallas announced that Arthur Bradford, a successful finance leader in the corporate sector, has been named...
Read more
Entertainment

Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater

FWBP Staff -
The Old Grey Wolf is known far and wide in North Texas for his stint at legendary radio station KZEW and as...
Read more
Culture

A brief history of chocolate – and some of its surprising health benefits

AP News -
Liam Corr, University of Huddersfield Chocolate in all its...
Read more
Culture

A progressive party: Eat. Drink. Cowtown

FWBP Staff -
With the cancelation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, event leadership instead shines a spotlight on local restaurants and...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The University of North Texas at Dallas announced that Arthur Bradford, a successful finance leader in the corporate sector, has been named Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bradford, with extensive financial experience in the retail, real estate, consumer packaged goods, and food service & vending sectors, will oversee all university financial functions, as well as facilities and police/campus safety. He will replace Jim Main, who is retiring.

Bradford most recently served as Head of Stores, Finance for JCPenney. In two stints with Walmart, he served as Senior Director & Division CFO, U.S. Operations Finance & Strategy (2008-12,) and also served as Senior Director, Corporate Finance and Strategy (2012-13) before returning to the company in 2015 as Senior Director, Real Estate Finance and Investment Analysis.

He also has worked for Luxottica (LensCrafters), Conagra Foods and PepsiCo Frito-Lay.

“Mr. Bradford brings a rich set of skills to UNT Dallas that have been honed at such great companies as Walmart, PepsiCo Frito-Lay and JCPenney,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “I know we also will benefit from his well- deserved reputation as a mentor and developer of talent. We could not be more pleased to welcome him to the UNT Dallas community.

 “At the same time, I want to thank outgoing CFO Jim Main for his impactful service to the university. He can go into a well- deserved retirement knowing that he accomplished great things helping us build our young university.”

Bradford will officially join UNT Dallas, the fastest-growing public university in Texas and the only four-year university in Dallas to focus on urban students, on Oct. 1.

“It is personal,” Bradford said of joining UNT Dallas. “When I think about the students at UNT Dallas, their backgrounds and life experiences, I see myself. From a very young age and with the encouragement from my parents, teachers and mentors, I have always viewed education as the unrestricted passport to success.  Empower. Transform. Strengthen. I believe in the mission at UNT Dallas because it is personal.”

Bradford, a Certified Public Accountant, holds a bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University, an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Biblical & Theological Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary.

Previous articlePremiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Mall owners close to buying JC Penney out of bankruptcy

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a...
Read more
CCBP

At Home launches collection with Fort Worth connection

FWBP Staff -
At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, has debuted an exclusive collection with interior...
Read more
CCBP

Frito-Lay commercials bring Brady, Gronkowski, Dak and Zeke for NFL kick-off

FWBP Staff -
How many of you miss football? A few of you. How many of you miss Frito-Lay commercials during NFL...
Read more
CCBP

Medical City Plano names chief nursing officer

FWBP Staff -
Damita Williams, Ed.D., RN, joined Medical City Plano as chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 1. “I’m delighted to welcome...
Read more
CCBP

SMU names first woman as new chaplain and minister

FWBP Staff -
The Rev. Lisa Garvin will join SMU Oct. 19 as its new chaplain and minister to the University, the first woman to serve in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101