Frisco 5th grader Sharon wins Google Doodle contest

Sharon Sara, a 5th grader from Frisco, is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest and will have her artwork featured on Google’s homepage and seen by millions of users.’

Google received tens of thousands submissions from all over the U.S. for this year’s Doodle for Google contest with students submitting unique and creative artworks in response to the prompt, “I show kindness by …”

Sharon’s Doodle, titled “Together As One,” highlighted the importance of inclusion and acceptance, and was inspired by her personal experiences with friendship and her strong commitment to spreading kindness, Google said in a news release.

In addition to having her artwork seen by millions, Sharon will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and her school, Vaughn Elementary School, will receive a $50,000 technology package.

Even the governor of Texas got involved.

“Congratulations to Sharon Sara on winning this year’s national Doodle for Google competition and scholarship. Sharon’s artwork reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“We look forward to joining the hundreds of millions of people across the U.S. who will see this inspiring artwork displayed on the Google homepage. On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to say how proud we are of Sharon’s achievement, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bright young Texan,” Abbott said.