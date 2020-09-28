76.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 28, 2020
- Advertisements -
CCBP Frisco 5th grader Sharon wins Google Doodle contest
CCBP

Frisco 5th grader Sharon wins Google Doodle contest

By FWBP Staff
computer screen showing google search
Photo by Nathana Rebouças on Unsplash

Other News

Human Resources

McDonald Sanders welcomes new associates

FWBP Staff -
Attorneys Tamara Pullin, Sarah Kline Carmichael and Ty Taylor have joined McDonald Sanders P.C. as associates.  “This is a...
Read more
Commerical

AC Hotel opens in Downtown Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Downtown Fort Worth has another hotel with the 252-room, 16-story AC Hotel Fort Worth opening on Sept. 28. The first AC Hotels by Marriott to debut...
Read more
CCBP

Frisco 5th grader Sharon wins Google Doodle contest

FWBP Staff -
Sharon Sara, a 5th grader from Frisco, is the winner of Google's national Doodle for Google contest and will have her artwork...
Read more
Banking

$1.2B bank acquisition impacts North Texas market

FWBP Staff -
First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) and LINCO Bancshares Inc. announced Sept. 28 that First Mid will acquire LINCO, the holding company...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Sharon Sara, a 5th grader from Frisco, is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest and will have her artwork featured on Google’s homepage and seen by millions of users.’

Google received tens of thousands submissions from all over the U.S. for this year’s Doodle for Google contest with students submitting unique and creative artworks in response to the prompt, “I show kindness by …”

Sharon’s Doodle, titled “Together As One,” highlighted the importance of inclusion and acceptance, and was inspired by her personal experiences with friendship and her strong commitment to spreading kindness, Google said in a news release.

In addition to having her artwork seen by millions, Sharon will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and her school, Vaughn Elementary School, will receive a $50,000 technology package.

Even the governor of Texas got involved.

“Congratulations to Sharon Sara on winning this year’s national Doodle for Google competition and scholarship. Sharon’s artwork reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“We look forward to joining the hundreds of millions of people across the U.S. who will see this inspiring artwork displayed on the Google homepage. On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to say how proud we are of Sharon’s achievement, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bright young Texan,” Abbott said.

Previous article$1.2B bank acquisition impacts North Texas market
Next articleAC Hotel opens in Downtown Fort Worth
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

CCBP

Shaddock continues growth with acquisiton of Utah title insurance agency

FWBP Staff -
Plano-based Shaddock National Holdings on Sept. 25 continued its series of acquisitions by adding US Title, the largest privately held title insurance...
Read more
CCBP

Breach at software provider to local governments, schools

AP News -
By FRANK BAJAK and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated PressDALLAS (AP) — A major provider of software services for governments and schools across the...
Read more
CCBP

Abbott appoints Nichols to special education committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Susan Nichols, Ph.D. to the Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education for a term set to expire...
Read more
CCBP

SMU’s Cox School of Business receives $15 million gift

FWBP Staff -
A $15 million gift from Gina L. and Tucker S. Bridwell (BBA ’73, MBA ’74) to SMU’s Cox School of Business will...
Read more
CCBP

New chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco

Robert Francis -
Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, RN, has joined Medical City Frisco as chief nursing officer, effective Monday, October 12. Prior to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101