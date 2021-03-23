Frisco-based Monument Realty acquires The Associates and The Cheney Group

Monument Realty, a Frisco-based next-generation real estate brokerage firm, has acquired The Associates, a Dallas-based brokerage firm by Robert Elliott, the company said in a news release.

Monument Realty, founded in 2017 by Eddie and Tiffany Burns and located at The Star, is a full-service real estate firm.

The firm said acquisition brings together two modern real estate firms with parallel values and standards – along with substantial online partnerships.

This new partnership will allow Monument Realty to become immediately immersed in the central Dallas markets by leveraging The Associates’ knowledge of Dallas sub-markets such as Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Lakewood and Lake Highlands.

“We are very excited to partner with The Associates and their founder, Robert Elliott,” says Monument Realty CEO Eddie Burns. “Their team’s vision, experience and commitment to excellence aligns with all of our values. This is a win-win for our agents and staff, as well as our clients, as we will be able to offer broader access to information, listings and data to help our clients make the most informed decisions.”

Elliott will maintain a position on the Monument Realty executive leadership board.

The Cheney Group, led by Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, will also be joining the Monument Realty team. The Cheney Group has amassed more than $1 billion in sales.

“The culture at Monument Realty makes it clear why it was named the best small company to work for by The Dallas Morning News,” said Cheney. “We are excited to be joining the leadership team to build a next-generation brokerage unrivaled in our market.”

Over the past four years, Monument Realty has continued to grow in sales production and agent count, expanding territories and leading the luxury market. Monument Realty has closed more than 2,382 transactions resulting in more than $805,089,000 in sales, including $101,202,000 from 276 transactions in 2021 alone.