CCBP Frito-Lay commercials bring Brady, Gronkowski, Dak and Zeke for NFL kick-off
Frito-Lay commercials bring Brady, Gronkowski, Dak and Zeke for NFL kick-off

By FWBP Staff
Frito-Lay’s new commercial features NFL pros and legends, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski - both starring in their first commercial in a Tampa Bay uniform courtesy Frito-Lay

How many of you miss football? A few of you.

How many of you miss Frito-Lay commercials during NFL games? A lot more of you.

Yep. Plano’s Frito-Lay North America’s 2020 NFL Kickoff campaigns, anchored by a star-studded TV commercial creatively themed “‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff,” relating the sense of wonder and excitement of the night before Christmas from the original iconic poem to the night before NFL Kickoff. Think Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in pajamas giddy with glee. The portfolio campaign leads Frito-Lay’s return to NFL Kickoff that also includes programming from Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL.

Of course, to warm the heart of Jerry Jones, there are plenty of Dallas Cowboys involved.

Frito-Lay’s headlining portfolio campaign features a who’s who of current and former NFL stars, including Brady and Gronkowski, Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Katie Sowers and Marshawn Lynch, who provides a one-of-a-kind narration to the newly created classic. In support of Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lay’s under Frito-Lay, the $17 billion snacks division of PepsiCo, the spot is created by Frito-Lay’s internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, renown Hollywood director with a personal passion for football with credits such as “Friday Night Lights.”

“There’s something magical about NFL Kickoff that truly evokes this sense of excitement and anticipation — it’s a time when fans can set their hopes and dreams for their team,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America. “This year, the return of the NFL matters more than ever. America is looking for a sense of normalcy, and the return of one of the country’s largest cultural events is sure to provide that joy. Our campaign is meant to tap into the excitement and anticipation kickoff provides and evoke some of the same magical feelings we have during the holiday season.”

 Here’s some info on the commercials:

Frito-Lay Portfolio Campaign: ‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff’

  • :60 TVC premiering during the NBC broadcast of NFL Kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, and airing throughout the remainder of the season.
  • Digital variations to be featured throughout season on Frito-Lay, Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lay’s social handles and supported through paid media.
  • Creative theme: Current and former NFL stars channel the excitement of the night before kickoff through a re-creation of the iconic holiday poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
  • Created by Frito-Lay’s internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, whose notable credits include: “Friday Night Lights,” “The Kingdom,” “Hancock,” “Battleship,” “Lone Survivor,” “Patriots Day” and more.
  • Talent includes: Tom Brady (cameo) and Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers); Tony Romo (former Dallas Cowboy and current CBS announcer); Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys); Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers assistant coach); and Marshawn Lynch (former Seattle Seahawk and Oakland Raider).

Tostitos: Season-Long Homegate Hero Campaign Kicking off with FanTrack Bags
‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff leads Frito-Lay’s 2020 NFL programming, followed by a new campaign from Tostitos:

  • From stadium nachos and other culinary treasures, to raucous crowd chants, to over-the-top tailgates, the NFL stadium experience is one-of-a-kind. But this year it’s likely to look a little different. Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL, is here to help you be the hero of your homegate and bring that stadium experience home throughout the season, whether through recipes, NFL stars or epic content.
  • Kicking things off, Tostitos is dialing up the sounds of the stadium for your home through unique technology with the Tostitos FanTrack bag. These limited-edition, custom bags feature chip-activated motion sensors — a technological innovation that plays fans’ favorite chants with every bowlful of Tostitos to emulate the same comradery as if you were watching live on the field.
  • Tostitos FanTrack bags are available in 10 unique team designs with coordinating iconic sounds: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans can enter for a chance to win a Tostitos FanTrack bag starting today by tweeting @Tostitos using #HomegateHeroEntry and tagging their favorite NFL FanTrack team.
  • To celebrate the launch of the innovative FanTrack bags, Tostitos is partnering with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to share his tips for hosting the ultimate NFL homegate. “Football is returning at a time when fans and players need it most, and I’m thrilled to partner with Tostitos to make this season feel as normal and exhilarating as possible,” said Prescott.
