Frito-Lay commercials bring Brady, Gronkowski, Dak and Zeke for NFL kick-off

How many of you miss football? A few of you.

How many of you miss Frito-Lay commercials during NFL games? A lot more of you.

Yep. Plano’s Frito-Lay North America’s 2020 NFL Kickoff campaigns, anchored by a star-studded TV commercial creatively themed “‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff,” relating the sense of wonder and excitement of the night before Christmas from the original iconic poem to the night before NFL Kickoff. Think Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in pajamas giddy with glee. The portfolio campaign leads Frito-Lay’s return to NFL Kickoff that also includes programming from Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL.

Of course, to warm the heart of Jerry Jones, there are plenty of Dallas Cowboys involved.

Frito-Lay’s headlining portfolio campaign features a who’s who of current and former NFL stars, including Brady and Gronkowski, Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Katie Sowers and Marshawn Lynch, who provides a one-of-a-kind narration to the newly created classic. In support of Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lay’s under Frito-Lay, the $17 billion snacks division of PepsiCo, the spot is created by Frito-Lay’s internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, renown Hollywood director with a personal passion for football with credits such as “Friday Night Lights.”

“There’s something magical about NFL Kickoff that truly evokes this sense of excitement and anticipation — it’s a time when fans can set their hopes and dreams for their team,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America. “This year, the return of the NFL matters more than ever. America is looking for a sense of normalcy, and the return of one of the country’s largest cultural events is sure to provide that joy. Our campaign is meant to tap into the excitement and anticipation kickoff provides and evoke some of the same magical feelings we have during the holiday season.”

Here’s some info on the commercials:

Frito-Lay Portfolio Campaign: ‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff’

:60 TVC premiering during the NBC broadcast of NFL Kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, and airing throughout the remainder of the season.

Digital variations to be featured throughout season on Frito-Lay, Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lay’s social handles and supported through paid media.

Creative theme: Current and former NFL stars channel the excitement of the night before kickoff through a re-creation of the iconic holiday poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Created by Frito-Lay’s internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, whose notable credits include: “Friday Night Lights,” “The Kingdom,” “Hancock,” “Battleship,” “Lone Survivor,” “Patriots Day” and more.

Talent includes: Tom Brady (cameo) and Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers); Tony Romo (former Dallas Cowboy and current CBS announcer); Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys); Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers assistant coach); and Marshawn Lynch (former Seattle Seahawk and Oakland Raider).

Tostitos: Season-Long Homegate Hero Campaign Kicking off with FanTrack Bags

‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff leads Frito-Lay’s 2020 NFL programming, followed by a new campaign from Tostitos: