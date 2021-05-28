Global law firm takes lease in Dallas’ Crescent

Crescent Real Estate LLC has a new lease deal with global law firm Vedder Price P.C. for 11,197 square feet in Suite 350 of Building 100 at The Crescent in Dallas.

In March, GPIF TC Owner LLC, an affiliate of Crescent, purchased The Crescent. Crescent has managed and leased The Crescent since 1994.

Vedder Price announced in January it was opening an office in Dallas, a strategic market for the law firm.

“The Dallas market is one of the most vibrant metro-areas in the country and also serves as a hub for many key industries in which we have clients,” said William A. Kummerer, Managing Shareholder of the Dallas office of Vedder Price. “The Crescent is a beautiful building in an excellent location, and our new office space will allow us to immediately accommodate the addition of more lawyers and support staff as we continue to expand our presence in Dallas.”

Vedder Price adds Dallas to its list of offices in major global cities, including corporate home base, Chicago, and New York; Washington, D.C.; London; San Francisco; Los Angeles; and Singapore. The commercial law firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services. Services also include market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as well as executive compensation, employment class actions, and investment services. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952.

Ric Kanatzar of Savills represented Vedder Price. Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented Crescent.

“As a law firm looking to expand in Dallas, Vedder Price is well-positioned at The Crescent. Our location in vibrant Uptown Dallas, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and luxury living, and the building’s high-end amenities on-site help companies recruit professionals,” Click said.

Click added that Vedder Price fits right in with The Crescent clientele. “We feel The Crescent has the highest quality collection of customers in the state with a high percentage of our customers serving the legal, financial, and professional services industries,” Click said.