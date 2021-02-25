Abbott appoints Mahadeva to physical therapy, occupational therapy board

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Manoranjan “Mano” Mahadeva to the Executive Council of Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The council is charged with protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Texas by supporting the Board of Physical Therapy Examiners and the Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners, as they license and regulate qualified practitioners of physical therapy and occupational therapy, and register facilities in which those services are provided.

Manoranjan “Mano” Mahadeva of Plano is the Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Dermatology Partners. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Additionally, he is a member and past president of the Plano Metro Rotary Club. Mahadeva received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas – Dallas and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Texas A&M – Commerce University. This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.