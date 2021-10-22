Abbott reappoints Gravley to NTTA

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Lynn Gravley to the North Texas Tollway Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 31, 2023. The nine-member board, which includes one gubernatorial appointee, governs and oversees the operations of the tollway authority that serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties.

Lynn Gravley of Gunter is president and CEO of NT Logistics Inc. He is a member of the University of North Texas College of Business Logistics Department Board of Advisors and the Transportation Intermediaries Association Board of Directors and chairman of the Highway Logistics Conference for the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Gunter ISD Board of Trustees, Gunter ISD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Christian Care Centers Board of Directors. Gravley received a Bachelor of Arts from North Texas State University.