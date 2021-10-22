Saturday, October 23, 2021
71.4 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeCCBP

Abbott reappoints Gravley to NTTA

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
highway at night
Photo by kimi lee on Unsplash

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Lynn Gravley to the North Texas Tollway Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 31, 2023. The nine-member board, which includes one gubernatorial appointee, governs and oversees the operations of the tollway authority that serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties.

Lynn Gravley of Gunter is president and CEO of NT Logistics Inc. He is a member of the University of North Texas College of Business Logistics Department Board of Advisors and the Transportation Intermediaries Association Board of Directors and chairman of the Highway Logistics Conference for the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Gunter ISD Board of Trustees, Gunter ISD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Christian Care Centers Board of Directors. Gravley received a Bachelor of Arts from North Texas State University.

Previous articleAs a patriot and a Black man, Colin Powell embodied the ‘two-ness’ of the African American experience
Next articleFort Worth fracking company acquired by area oilfield services firm
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Texas Rangers
Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate