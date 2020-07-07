Hilltop adds advisors, opens Sherman office

Hilltop Securities Inc. recently welcomed three new financial advisors managing more than $140 million in client assets to its Wealth Management Private Client Group. The financial advisors will serve clients out of the firm’s new branch office in Sherman.

Reno Jones, Eric Kloppers, and Jarett Brugger all join HilltopSecurities from Raymond James—along with Client Services Associate Emilee Porter—and bring approximately 45 years of combined financial services experience to the firm.

“We’re excited to welcome Reno, Eric, and Jarett to HilltopSecurities’ new Private Client Group office in Sherman, Texas,” said John Muschalek, head of HilltopSecurities Wealth Management and president of HilltopSecurities Independent Network. “As economic uncertainty and market volatility persist, it’s important we continue adding experienced financial advisors who know how to guide clients through challenging times. We’re confident they will deliver on HilltopSecurities’ mission to be a trusted partner to our clients.”

Jones rejoins the firm as senior vice president, financial advisor, after eight years with Raymond James. Prior to that, he served as a financial advisor with HilltopSecurities’ legacy firm, Southwest Securities, for nearly a decade. Jones has more than 23 years of experience in financial services.

“It’s great to return to a company that I spent so many formative years with,” said Jones. “Since I’ve been gone, HilltopSecurities has grown immensely. Their expanded suite of products and revamped advisor- and client-support platform give me the tools I need to help my clients build tailored financial plans.”

Kloppers joins the firm as vice president, financial advisor, and Brugger joins the firm as financial advisor. Kloppers and Brugger each have more than 11 years of financial services experience.

“I enjoyed my time at Raymond James,” said Kloppers. “However, working with a regional firm is a completely different experience, and one I’m enjoying immensely. Being able to speak with executive leadership and division management to find the best way to serve my clients makes a big difference.”

“I’m excited to be part of a regional firm with such a strong reputation,” said Brugger. “They provide me with the products, services, and financial strength of a national broker-dealer, but with the responsiveness of a small boutique practice. If I’m working on something for a client, I get an answer in hours, not days.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

