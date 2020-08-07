95.3 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 7, 2020
Industrial building in Carrollton sold

By FWBP Staff

 Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), a 168,725-square foot industrial property located in Carrollton, Texas, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager in the firm’s Dallas office.

Adam Abushagur, industrial specialist and senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.  The buyer, a private investor, was also procured by Abushagur.

“The property sold within two days of hitting the open market to a repeat buyer. Despite launching on to the market post-pandemic, we were able to close within 40 days,” said Abushagur.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is located at 1015 Hayden Drive in Carrollton. The subject property is situated on 6.87 acres of land and was built in 1979.

Previous articleAllianceTexas virtual job fair set for Wednesday, Aug. 12
Next articleM. Ray Perryman: Texas economy will improve – if COVID cooperates
