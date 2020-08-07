89.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 7, 2020
KAI hires new senior interior designer

By FWBP Staff
Sanja Zilic

KAI hires new senior interior designer

FWBP Staff -
KAI Design has announced the hiring of Sanja A. Zilic, LEED AP BD+C as Senior Interior Designer at its Dallas-Fort Worth office. 
Read more
FWBP Staff
KAI Design has announced the hiring of Sanja A. Zilic, LEED AP BD+C as Senior Interior Designer at its Dallas-Fort Worth office. 

In her new position, Zilic will be responsible for developing and supervising the interior design team and guiding them through all stages of the design and construction process, which includes interpreting program requirements, surveying building interiors, developing working plans, making material and furniture selections and reviewing specifications and contracts for services and sustainable design.

“My main goal is to provide mentorship to the interior design team by encouraging a fun and collaborative atmosphere by promoting innovative design strategies and sustainability with communities in mind,” said Zilic. “As a team member, I work to exceed client expectations through precision and excellence.”

Zilic has eight years of industry experience. Prior to KAI, she worked as an Interior Designer II for Perkins + Will in Dallas and as a Junior Designer with Planning Design Research (PDR) in Houston.

She has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Houston College of Architecture and she is LEED AP BD+C certified.

“We are keen to have Sanja Zilic join our KAI Design team in our Dallas-Fort Worth studio as a Senior Interior Designer. Sanja is driven to create thoughtful, well-articulated designs that exceed her clients’ program and design aspirations,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons. “Her portfolio spans a range of markets and project types. As an Interior Designer, she has shown the ability to fluidly move between diverse design challenges with a restrained clarity in her approach and outcome. Sanja brings a collaborative energy and attitude to our team and is well aligned with the KAI culture, values and mission.”

When not working, Zilic stays engaged with TexProtects: Champions for Safe Children and spends time at home in Dallas with her dog, Hercules. She enjoys painting, playing the piano, outdoor activities, reading books, working out and traveling.

