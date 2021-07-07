Land sold in Frisco for office on US 380

Younger Partners Executive Vice President Ben McCutchin brokered two land sales totaling almost 10 acres along the south side of US 380 and west of Championship Drive (formerly Teel Parkway) in Frisco.

McCutchin represented the seller, Gene McCutchin, in the transactions. A five-acre tract was sold to a buyer who – along with another group also acquired the adjacent 10-acre tract from another seller. The five acres acquired has been rezoned to O2 office. Ben McCutchin also sold a 4.9-acre tract next to the five-acre site. This tract is still zoned agriculture, but both buyers plan to build office on the 380 frontage.

“This is exactly what the City of Frisco leaders want for this stretch of 380, which is directly across from Cook Children’s Hospital and is surrounded by rooftops and a plethora of retail,” Ben McCutchin said. “There is definitely a need for office here and medical office, in particular.”

The land is located directly across the street from the 2,030-acre Windsong Ranch community, which will have 3,100 single-family homes and 150 acres of mixed-use development at full build out, Ben says.

The land mirrors the corner of FM 423, which hosts notable anchors/tenants such as:

Walmart, Academy Sports, Aldi, Alamo Draft House Cinema, Kroger, Home Depot, Petco, LA Fitness and more. The new PGA headquarters and golf course are being built on the opposite side of Championship Drive from the land.

“Part of the appeal of the site’s location is the planned extension and connection of Rockhill Parkway to Championship Drive, “ Ben McCutchin said. “Coined the Rockhill corridor, Frisco’s EDC plans for this to be a major artery of Frisco moving forward. It is also favorably zoned for Business Park & Commercial Node.”

Younger Partners Executive Vice President Ben McCutchin also brokered the acquisition of 152.67 acres on Pelzel Road in Pilot Point.

Ben McCutchin represented Gene McCutchin in the acquisition. This land, north of FM 455 and fronting Pelzel Road, adjoins about 260 acres of land Gene already owns. The land will continue to be used as agricultural land cultivation and will be held as a long-term investment.