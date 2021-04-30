LHC, THR and Methodist acquires Fort Worth agency

LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG), in cooperation with joint venture (JV) partners Texas Health Resources and Methodist Health System, on April 30 announced an agreement for the JV company to purchase and share ownership of Regent Home Health – a provider currently serving patients and families in Fort Worth. No price for the transaction was released.

The agency name will change to DFW Home Health. It will be relocated to McKinney upon finalization – joining the partnership’s current network of DFW Home Health agencies operating from locations across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. It is anticipated that the agreement will be finalized on June 1, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

DFW Home Health is a separate legal entity jointly owned by LHC Group, Texas Health Resources, and North Texas Health Facilities Management Inc., a subsidiary of Methodist Health System. The provider has been in operation since 2012, and currently operates four agencies across the Metroplex as part of their long-standing agreement.

“We are thrilled by this latest opportunity to join our partners at Texas Health Resources and Methodist Health System in expanding home health services for Dallas-Fort Worth and the Metroplex region, said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “Together, we continue fulfilling our mission to grow and reach as many people as possible with the kind of high-quality care that is increasing in both demand and importance to our overall healthcare system.”

DFW Home Health provides in-home healthcare that helps patients regain strength and independence, attain the quality of life they deserve, offers valuable guidance and support, and provides the educational tools and resources patients and families need to make an informed decision on care for themselves or a loved one. LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare services and the JV partner of choice for almost 400 hospitals across the United States