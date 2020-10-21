79.6 F
CCBP KWA completes Axiom HUB 121 multifamily construction




By FWBP Staff
Axiom Hub 121 courtesy KWA

KWA Construction has finalized construction on Axiom HUB 121, a luxury multifamily community at the Craig Ranch master-planned development in McKinney. Developer Seneca Investments’ 340,000-square-foot community features 246 residences adjacent to the new HUB 121, a premium shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Axiom HUB 121 is located at 7201 Henneman Way.
Originally planned for completion in December 2020, it was completed in September 2020, three months ahead of schedule.

Axiom Hub 121

“Building quality and beautiful multifamily projects for repeat clients has become a hallmark for KWA and Axiom HUB 121 is no exception. This high-tech, amenity-rich residence will undoubtedly attract even more families and young professionals to this bustling neighborhood,” said KWA Construction President Brian Webster. “The fact that we were able to complete this project ahead of schedule is a true testament to our dedication and commitment in providing the best possible results for our clients.”

Designed by Domus Studio Group, one- and two-bedroom units offer residents high-end amenities including wood-style flooring in common areas, built-in smart home systems and upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high-grade granite countertops, built-in bottle storage and more. Select units also provide ceilings up to 13 feet tall, built-in work spaces and a washer and dryer. 

Axiom Hub 121 courtesy KWA
Axiom Hub 121 courtesy KWA

Amenities include a multi-level salt water infinity pool with tanning ledge, a car wash facility, a rideshare lounge, sports lounge with custom coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, bocce ball court, courtyard lounge area with a fire pit and a two-story luxury clubhouse with an outdoor terrace.
Technological convenience enhancers include Samsung Smart Hubs which control the HVAC and keyless entry system, Amazon package lockers and a coworking center with computer systems. The pet-friendly community is also designed to be just as luxurious for pets as it is for people. Axiom HUB 121 provides several spacious dog parks with covered entrances, pet fountains, spa areas, shaded rest areas and direct access from select units. Residents will also enjoy easy access to walking trails and the verdant green parks that McKinney offers.

www.kwaconstruction.com.

