Medical City Plano names chief nursing officer

Damita Williams, Ed.D., RN, joined Medical City Plano as chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 1.



“I’m delighted to welcome Damita to our leadership team,” says Carlton Ulmer, CEO of Medical City Plano. “Her proven record of positive change and extensive experience will enable her to contribute tremendously to Medical City Plano’s continued commitment to compassionate, quality care for the many human lives who entrust us with their care.”



Prior to Medical City Plano, Williams served as chief nursing officer at Medical City Fort Worth since 2017.

Williams holds several degrees, including a doctor of education and a master of arts in organizational leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master of science in nursing administration from University of Saint Francis and a bachelor of science in nursing from Ball State University.

¬– FWBP Staff