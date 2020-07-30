77.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 30, 2020
CCBP

New CEO at Landmark Management

By FWBP Staff
Joel Mussat

Other News

CCBP

Executive changes at Toyota North America

FWBP Staff -
Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced executive changes to its Social Innovation and Toyota de Mexico operations. Effective September 1, 2020, Sean Suggs,...
Read more
Business

US to hit Huawei employees with visa bans for rights abuses

AP News -
By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday it will impose travel bans on employees of the...
Read more
CCBP

Two Texas House incumbents, Dan Flynn and J.D. Sheffield, fall behind early in primary runoff results

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Reese OxnerJuly 14, 2020 Two Republican Texas House incumbents were considerably behind their primary runoff...
Read more
CCBP

At Home Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $358.9 million, after reporting a...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

PLANO – Landmark Management Group, a provider of consumer finance solutions, has completed a CEO transition. Joel Mussat, a longtime executive in the consumer finance industry, has been appointed CEO of the Company, according to a company news release.

“Landmark plays a vital role in ensuring access to the proper consumer finance solutions available today,” said Mussat. “I am humbled and honored to join the Company’s leadership team.” As CEO of Landmark, Mussat will be tasked with the management and growth of the family of brands within Landmark. 

​“Joel is a strategic leader and experienced C-level executive with expertise in driving growth in the consumer finance industry,” said Company spokesman Craig Rodgers. “This experience has positioned him well to help lead the company into its next phase of growth. His experience building consumer-friendly solutions and leading customer-centric teams will help propel us to future levels of continuous growth.”

Mussat joins after a lengthy career which includes 10 years in management consulting (Accenture and IBM/PwC Consulting), and 11 years as an executive at Plano-based Rent-A-Center, Inc. He holds a BA degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a recipient of the Park Foundation Fellowship Award.

Previous articleLawmakers grill 4 Big Tech CEOs but don’t land many blows
Next articleNorth Texas Genome Center strengthens UTA’s COVID-19 testing
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Veritex Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million. The Dallas-based bank said...
Read more
Banking

Independent Bank Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.7 million.The McKinney-based bank said it had...
Read more
CCBP

Two Texas residents among winners in Project Yellow Light competition

FWBP Staff -
Two Texas residents were among the winners in the ninth annual Project Yellow Light scholarship competition, put on by The Ad Council...
Read more
CCBP

UTD distinguised professor, arts leader, Dr. Richard Brettell, has died

FWBP Staff -
Dr. Richard Brettell, 71, longtime professor of art and aesthetic studies and founding director of the Edith O’Donnell...
Read more
CCBP

Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A longtime Texas Appeals Court justice was killed in a car crash Saturday night after his vehicle and another...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX