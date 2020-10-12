New police HQ for Prosper

After years of occupying temporary or insufficiently small spaces, the Prosper Police Department has a new, permanent home.

A ceremonial blue ribbon was cut by Prosper Mayor Ray Smith, Police Chief Doug Kowalski and Town Manager Harlan Jefferson on Oct. 6, officially opening the initial section of what will eventually become the Town of Prosper Public Safety Complex.

The Police Headquarters Building, 801 Safety Way, includes administrative offices, a command center,



conference rooms, an exercise facility, showers, locker rooms, temporary detention space, ample parking spaces for

department vehicles, and various utility spaces. The facility also houses the Communications Center, where dispatchers

receive 9-1-1 calls and relay emergency messages to the Police and Fire Departments.



Generally located in the geographic center of the Town, the facility sits on several acres of Town-owned property. Plans call for an additional facility to be built on the premises, designed to accommodate the Fire Department’s command staff.



Safety Way, a two-lane concrete street, was constructed to accommodate the structure, and connects to the

Dallas North Tollway on the west and Cook Lane on the east, providing quick and easy access to all portions of Prosper.

Prior to occupying the new facility, the Police Department had taken over the structure at 101 S. Main St. which previously had served as Town Hall. Before then, the department shared a small section of the Town’s first Town Hall, a section of a commercial strip in the downtown area.



Members of the Town Council, officials with the architectural firm, and the construction contractor, members of

the Prosper Police Department, along with representatives from other partner organizations symbolically participated in

the ribbon-cutting.

Architect: BRW Architects

Contractor: Pogue Construction

Cost: approximately $18 million