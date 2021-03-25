New president named at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) on March 25 announced James G. “Jim” Springfield, FACHE, has been named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), beginning April 26.

Springfield joins Richardson-based BCBSTX from Cancer Treatment Centers of America where he served as national chief operating officer (COO). Springfield will report to Jeff Tikkanen, executive vice president of commercial markets, HCSC.

“Jim’s deep understanding of the Texas health care market and his passion for enhancing the overall health care system will serve BCBSTX and our members well,” said Tikkanen. “His mix of payer, provider and employer experience will be key in our efforts to improve the health and well-being of our members. Under Jim’s leadership, we’ll continue to expand our efforts to provide quality, cost-effective health care to as many Texans as possible.”

Springfield spent 13 years with the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston. Additionally, he served as the President and CEO of the Valley Baptist Health System in South Texas. He has owned and operated a successful health care advisory firm serving clients from all facets of the health care industry. Jim has also served as the senior vice president of provider market growth and business development at Optum, a division of United Health.

Throughout his career, Springfield has served on numerous professional and community boards and committees, including positions with the American Hospital Association, Texas Hospital Association and Baylor University. Springfield has also served on the board of the Touchdown Club of Houston and as a committee member with the Houston Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Springfield holds degrees from Baylor University and University of Houston – Clear Lake.