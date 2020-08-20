93 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
CCBP Nina Totenberg to speak at Dallas Bar Women’s Equality Day virtual event
Nina Totenberg to speak at Dallas Bar Women’s Equality Day virtual event

By FWBP Staff
Nina Totenberg, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent, will be the keynote speaker at a special Dallas Bar Association Women’s Equality Day virtual event Wednesday, Aug. 26, at noon.
Totenberg is an award-winning legal affairs correspondent whose reports air regularly on NPR’s
newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition. She has been honored seven times by the American Bar Association for continued excellence in legal reporting and has received more than two dozen honorary degrees, the bar association said in a news release.


The event will be presented in a fireside chat format with Judge Tonya Parker, of the 116th District Court, moderating the conversation. Totenberg will discuss the history of the Suffragette Movement leading up to the passing of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, where we are now, and where we need to go, a news release said.
She will also discuss the changing role of women in society, business, and politics.


Cost for the event is $30 and participants can register online at
https://tinyurl.com/DBAWomansEqualityDay.
Attorneys attending can qualify for one hour of continuing legal education (CLE)
