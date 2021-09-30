Thursday, September 30, 2021
P. Norman Boone Jr. joins Independent Financial

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read

Independent Financial (NASDAQ: IBTX) has named P. Norman Boone Jr. as head of Treasury Management.

The McKinney-based company is ranked by Forbes as the country’s sixth best publicly traded bank. It operates as a financial services company with locations throughout Texas and in the Colorado Front Range region.

Boone, a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), will manage a team of Treasury Management professionals and sales teams in both Texas and Colorado that manage, consult and sell treasury solutions to commercial customers.

He will be responsible for sales, strategy and execution for key businesses in the corporate, middle market, specialized, mortgage and business banking segments. He will also oversee Commercial Card sales, Merchant Services, Foreign Exchange Services, Treasury Sales support and training.

Boone has more than 29 years of experience in the banking industry, including management positions with several regional banking systems.

“Norman brings a strong track record of success in treasury sales and distribution,” said Tiffany Cason, Independent Financial Head of Middle Market Banking. “He has experience in building strong bank treasury solutions with a skilled approach to strategy development and team building.”

Boone earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from East Carolina University and graduated from the Advanced Leadership Program at the Emory University Goizueta School of Business. He serves on the Advisory Board at the UTD Naveen School of Management.

