Park Place, Plano ISD Foundation honor teachers of the year

The Plano ISD Education Foundation and Park Place Lexus Plano recently recognized Plano ISD Teachers of the Year Jacqueline Rosenquist of McKinney and Jonathan Cao of Allen. The teachers were offered “Summer in a Lexus” packages, which included the use of a Lexus IS or NX for the summer, tickets to Dallas Arboretum, free car washes and a free tank of gas in June, July and August.



“We are proud to partner with Plano ISD Education Foundation to honor these amazing teachers,” said Chris Brunner, Park Place Lexus General Manager. “For more than a dozen years we’ve looked forward to the annual Teacher of the Year Gala. These talented educators bring out the best in our kids. And that benefits everyone in our community.”

On May 14, Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser announced the 2020 Plano ISD Teachers of the Year via a virtual announcement on social media. Due to COVID-19 forcing school closures, the Teacher of the Year Gala, originally scheduled for May 14, has been postponed until the fall. Superintendent Bonser announced the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year online at https://www.pisd.edu/Page/22320

Jacqueline Rosenquist, a fifth grade teacher at Hughston Elementary School in Plano was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Rosenquist is a former Hughston Elementary student herself. Described as passionate about teaching and working to ensure her students learn life skills as well as the curriculum, Ms. Rosenquist described her classroom as, “a place where magic happens. It is a place where laughing is contagious, learning is multi-dimensional, and trust is built.”

Jonathan Cao, Plano ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, is the band director at Vines High School. Cao personally takes on a new discipline every year just to remember what it’s like to learn a new activity. He feels having this experience of being a rookie learner helps when teaching students who are struggling. He always pushes his students to extend their boundaries and try new experiences.

Over the past 33 years, Park Place has supported hundreds of non-profits through grants, in-kind donations, event sponsorships, and unique experiences, working across Dallas/Fort Worth. Through Park Place Cares, the luxury automotive group supports philanthropic efforts in the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy, and education.

