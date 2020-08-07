PFSweb: 2Q Earnings Snapshot



ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Friday reported a loss of $987,000 in its second quarter.



On a per-share basis, the Allen-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 23 cents per share.



The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period.

PFSweb shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW