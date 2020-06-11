Plano Balloon Festival cancelled

The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Central Market Plano Balloon Festival that was scheduled for September 18-20. In these uncertain times, the Festival board and staff considered the health and safety of Festival attendees, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and pilots a top priority.

The Festival is extremely mindful of the large numbers of balloon pilots that come from all areas of the country, attendees drawn from the DFW area and beyond, supportive sponsors and vendors, thousands of volunteers, and on-site contractors. Providing a safe environment for everyone that visits the event is crucial. Safety has been at the forefront of the Festival from the very beginning and that will not change.

Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run

The Festival is excited to extend virtual opportunities for the 2020 Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run. 2020 represents the 10th year for the PBF Races that includes a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1K. PBF Races will provide a virtual option to run a distance and claim the amazing 10-year commemorative finisher medal and t-shirt. For information about the races, visit www.planoballoonfest.org.

In the fall, a kaleidoscope of colorful hot air balloons will provide a virtual highlight of the years of ballooning in Plano. Balloons “kissing” the pond at Bob Woodruff, breathtaking glows, and skies filled with balloons will be offered to all through virtual technology…stay tuned for details.

The Festival’s mission as a non-profit organization is to produce a family-oriented ballooning event benefiting the community.

The objective is to offer other non-profits an opportunity to assist with the operations of the Festival and raise funds. These agencies work the gates, parking lots, kids fun zone and the races. For their services, the nonprofits are compensated a portion of the revenue. With the cancellation of the 2020 Central Market Plano Balloon Festival, these local area nonprofits will be negatively impacted by the loss of revenue. Their programs and services are already stretched thin. Please continue to support the local agencies that create a positive difference in the lives of so many in the community.

“Our community has supported the Plano Balloon Festival for 40 years by investing in the event with their volunteer time and money as marketing sponsors and vendors. Balloon pilots have spent time with attendees educating them about the sport of hot-air ballooning. In this time of uncertainty, we cannot ask our community to risk their health to volunteer or provide funding when businesses are struggling,” states Jo Via, Executive Director, Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.