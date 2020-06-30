Plano company opens R&D center in Ireland

Integer opens new innovative Ireland research and development facility

Plano-based Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a medical device outsource manufacturer, has announced the opening of The Galway Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Centre in Ireland.



The new facility will further enhance Integer’s capability to provide high-quality medical devices and technologies that help sustain and save the lives of patients worldwide, the company said.



The Galway R&D Innovation Centre will enable Integer to provide a collaborative environment where both Integer and customers’ teams can work together to ideate and develop new and innovative devices.

Located in Claregalway, six kilometers from Integer’s main Galway, Ireland, facility, the new, fully dedicated 8,500 square foot facility will support Integer’s customers across the globe, including the significant medical device cluster in Ireland, the company said.

www.integer.net

– FWBP Staff