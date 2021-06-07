Plano podiatrist reappointed by Abbott to board

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Leslie Campbell, D.P.M. and Renee Pietzsch, D.P.M. and appointed Amanda Nobles to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The advisory board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Leslie Campbell, D.P.M. of Plano is a podiatrist in private practice at Presbyterian Hospital of Allen. She is a member of the Dallas County Podiatric Medical Society and Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and a member of the board of trustees of the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics, and the American Professional Wound Care Association. She has been elected to and serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Podiatric Medical Association, and is a judge for the American Podiatric Medical Association Scientific Affairs poster contest. Campbell received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stonehill College and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Renee Pietzsch, D.P.M. of Georgetown is a podiatrist and owner of Central Texas Foot Specialist. She is a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and a diplomat of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Pietzsch received a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Amanda Nobles of Longview is retired after 30 years as the Executive Director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, International Economic Development Council, and Northeast Texas Economic Developers Roundtable. She volunteers as a member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation, Gregg County Historical Commission, Kilgore College Foundation Board, Kilgore College Shakespeare Festival Guild, Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation, and Crossroads United Methodist Church. Nobles received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. She received Certified Economic Developer status from the International Economic Development Council and certification of Economic Development Finance from the National Development Council.