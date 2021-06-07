Real Deals: Collin County

Network Wireless Solutions leased 129,611 SF at 2040 McKenzie Drive in Carrollton. Sarah Ozanne and Mac Hall with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties. Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

Garland Ventures leased 10,000 SF at BK Industrial Park in Garland. Ryan Wolcott, SIOR and Adam Jones with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Colorcoat, Inc. leased 43,952 SF at Regency Business Park in Garland. Canon Shoults with Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Cabot Properties. Luke Davis and Charles Brewer with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Elong International Inc. leased 264,038 SF at 1725-1745 Hayden Drive in Carrollton. Eric Crutchfield and Mac Hall with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, DRA. Rich Young Company represented the tenant.

Blackwell Exploration & Development renewed 7,099 SF at Preston Plaza in Dallas. Chase Lopez and Tim Terrell with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, TPG Preston Plaza.