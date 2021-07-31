Saturday, July 31, 2021
Real Deals: North Texas edition

FWBP Staff
TJ Inspection Inc. renewed a 22,332 square foot lease at 655 N. Glenville Drive in Richardson. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, ATCAP Partners

TBK Environmental expanded to 19,543 square feet at 11425 Mathis Street in Farmers Branch. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord. Rich Young Jr. with Rich Young Company represented the tenant. 

The Event Lounge LLC renewed a 11,759 square foot lease at 850-890 N. Dorothy Drive in Richardson. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, ATCAP Partners. Rachel Boelter with Hudson Peters Commercial LLC represented the tenant.

E&H Industries LLC signed a 47,200 square foot lease at 2805 Market Street in Garland. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TA Realty. Bob Hagewood with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Customform Transportation Systems Inc. renewed a 34,450 square foot lease at 2755 Miller Park North in Garland. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TA Realty. Robin Weber with Weber Commercial represented the tenant.

G.D.M.I. Inc. signed a 26,700 square foot lease at 10605 Boomer Circle in Dallas. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Alpha Industrial. Marshall Cooper with Cooper Commercial Inc. represented the tenant.

