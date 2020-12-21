Richardson-based real estate software, data analytics firm in $10B acquisition deal

Richardson-based RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, on Dec. 21 announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector.

The all-cash transaction values RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion, including net debt.

The announcement sent RealPage share up $19.50 to $87.33

Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share of RealPage common stock upon closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 30.8% over RealPage’s closing stock price of $67.83 on December 18, 2020, a premium of 36.5% over RealPage’s 30-day volume-weighted average share price through that date, and a premium of 27.8% over RealPage’s all-time high closing stock price of $69.47 on December 7, 2020. The RealPage Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement with Thoma Bravo and recommends that RealPage stockholders vote in favor of the transaction at the special meeting of RealPage stockholders to be called in connection with the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, RealPage expects to continue operating under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Steve Winn and the existing RealPage leadership team based in Richardson.

“We believe this transaction will provide immediate and substantial value to RealPage stockholders, reflecting the tremendous work that our employees have done to build this company. I am immensely proud of that work and also pleased that the transaction will provide us the opportunity to work with Thoma Bravo, a firm with tremendous software investment and operational capabilities. This will enhance our ability to focus on executing our long-term strategy and delivering even better products and services to our clients and partners,” said Steve Winn, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of RealPage.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, RealPage will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock market.

BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor to RealPage, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as its legal counsel. Financing for the transaction is being provided by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is also serving as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as its legal counsel.