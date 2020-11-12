Richardson names 2020 EDGE Awards

The Richardson Economic Development Partnership (REDP), Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Richardson Rotary Clubs on Nov. 12 honored nine Richardson businesses or projects with a 2020 Economic Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) Award.

For nearly four decades, this awards program has recognized outstanding Richardson organizations and initiatives that create economic impact and sustain community involvement.

“This year’s honorees have achieved extraordinary successes and meaningfully contributed to Richardson’s continued economic prosperity through significant local investments,” said Bill Sproull, president and CEO of the REDP. “We proudly acknowledge each of these distinguished honorees for their substantial, positive impact on the Richardson economy and our deeply engaged community.”

EDGE is the Economic Development, Growth & Expansion initiative of the REDP.

The 2020 EDGE Awards honored the following highly deserving, Richardson-based businesses and projects in nine different categories:

· Commercial Real Estate Project Award: Wynne/Jackson received this award for its new developments Northside 2, 3 and 4 at UT Dallas. This award is given to a Richardson real estate project in office, industrial, retail, transit-oriented development or mixed-use development that demonstrates a positive new vitality for the city and has a strong impact on Richardson’s commercial real estate sector. The project must be completed or under construction by the date of nomination.

· Community Involvement Award: State Farm received this award for its engagement at all levels of business, government and education in Richardson. This award is given to a business that has consistently, over several years, supported and/or contributed financial resources and personal time to Richardson-specific charitable, educational, civic and social organizations and causes.

· Entrepreneurship Award: Theatro received this award for the development of a revolutionary, new person-to-person communications system for major retail, lodging and resort facilities. This award is given to a Richardson company, individual or organization that exemplifies entrepreneurship.

· Environmental Award: City of Richardson’s “Spring Creek Nature Area Team” received this award for the visioning effort and development of the Spring Creek Nature Area. This award is given to a business or organization for its sustainable and green initiatives and/or products that are effective/innovative and/or can be replicated.

· International Business Award: Kirin Court received this award for its long-term support of the Richardson community and status as an iconic symbol of diversity. This award is given to a foreign-owned or ethnic business that has given significant support and/or provided significant economic investments in the community or job creation.

· Newcomer Business Award: Infinera, a renowned Silicon Valley communications company, received this award for establishing a DFW regional headquarters in Richardson’s Innovation Quarter. This award is given to a business that has come to Richardson since January 1, 2019 and has a significant impact on the community either through economic investments, community visibility and support, or other unique contributions.

· Community Service Award: Network of Community Ministries received this award for its invaluable humanitarian support of the Richardson community in the aftermath of last year’s tornadoes and throughout the ongoing pandemic. This award is given to a public sector or nonprofit entity, or an educational institution, for its impact and distinguished service to the businesses and citizens of Richardson as evidenced by a recent achievement milestone.

· Redevelopment Award: Spear Street Capital received this award for the revitalization and releasing of Galatyn Commons. This award is given to a developer, or a property or business owner, who redevelops their property, adding significant value, improving the use of the space/site and thereby enhancing both taxable value and quality in the community.

· Richardson Loyalty Award: Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC received this award for the relocation of its operations within Richardson. This award is given to a local business for its longevity in Richardson (minimum of 10 years) or for renewing its commitment to maintain a Richardson presence when there was a choice to move.

For 38 years, the Richardson Chamber of Commerce has celebrated businesses with an annual luncheon and reception. This year, the Richardson EDGE Awards (previously known as the Business & Industry Awards event) recognized Richardson companies and organizations during a virtual lunchtime event on Thursday, Nov. 12. The awards event is held in conjunction with the two Rotary Clubs of Richardson: Richardson Rotary and Richardson East.

