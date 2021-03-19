Skanska USA names VP for North Texas operations

Skanska USA has announced that Joe Lindemann, an industry veteran with 38 years of experience in commercial construction, has been promoted to vice president of operations in North Texas. Lindemann, who is based in Skanska’s North Texas office, joined the company in 1983 as a laborer and was most recently a project executive – field operations. He has served on the construction team for a variety of major projects including Collin College Wylie Campus, the Mayborn Museum Complex for Baylor University, the Dallas Baptist University Women’s Dormitory, Riverside Community Hospital, Metroplex Hospital, Baylor Scott & White, and several projects for the University of Texas at Brownsville.

In his role as project executive – field operations, Lindemann spearheaded the construction of Skanska’s Collin College Wylie Campus project, which opened with great success in 2020. Currently, Lindemann is leading operations of a higher education campus redevelopment project in Fort Worth.

“Since joining Skanska in 1983, Joe has demonstrated his value as a leader, mentor and motivator. He is successful because he is solutions-focused and can work through a variety of challenging project types to deliver for our clients,” said Dennis Yung, executive vice president and general manager for Skanska’s North Texas construction operations. “Joe is engaged in a holistic approach to our business, which includes operational excellence, client satisfaction, people development, market making and strategic business planning. We welcome him into this role and look forward to his contributions as Skanska continues to elevate and expand our construction operations in the North Texas market.”

Originally from Texas, Lindemann is OSHA 30 certified and also holds certifications in injury-free environment (IFE) training and first aid.