SolomonEdwards expands to North Texas, Ark-Ok markets
SolomonEdwards expands to North Texas, Ark-Ok markets

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm that has delivered exceptional people for 20 years, has announced service expansion to the North Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma markets.

In a news release, SalomonEdwards said the company’s strategic vision is to continue to deliver top-notch expertise in business advisory to meet the growing needs of our clients with offices across the United States.

The re-launch of the Dallas office adds to SolomonEdwards’ national footprint with offices in Atlanta, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Wayne, PA.

As founding partners of SolomonEdwards’ Banking & Financial Services practice 12 years ago, Candace Caley and Michelle Phung have developed a practice of exceptional people with a track record of success helping clients across the U.S.

“We have an excellent team with decades of experience in the market, who are ready to help companies optimize performance, transform and manage risk,” commented Michelle Phung, Managing Partner. “Our goal is to leverage this talent throughout the region by providing exceptional people for complex situations” said Candace Caley, Managing Partner.

The expansion will be led by Susan Hicks, North Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma Region Practice Leader, with support from Karen Pannell, VP of Sales, and Nikki Steitle, Director of Sales.

Hicks has over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, audit, management consulting, marketing, and sales management. She has experience delivering projects related to M&A Integration, Data Solutions, Change Management, Technical Accounting Compliance, Regulatory Compliance and Program and Project Management. “Susan is a trusted leader with exceptional interpersonal and business communication skills who has a reputation for exceeding clients’ expectations. We’re thrilled to have her oversee new markets in North Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma,” added Candace.

Pannell has over 30 years of experience as a business development professional. She has extensive experience working with the C-Suite of Fortune 500 firms, middle market and privately held companies across multiple industries in North Texas.

Steitle is responsible for business development with a focus on consumer finance. With over 20 years in the consumer finance industry, her expertise includes consumer and business credit, mortgage lending, automotive finance, and project solutions within finance, accounting, and risk advisory.

For more information, please contact Susan Hicks at shicks@solomonedwards.com.



