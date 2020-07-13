Stanley Korshak renews lease at Crescent

Crescent Property Services LLC and J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced July 13 a lease renewal with Stanley Korshak, Dallas’ independent specialty emporium with deep roots at The Crescent, a prestigious office space featuring three connected office towers surrounded by luxury retail and the 5-star Hotel Crescent Court. The renewal continues Stanley Korshak’s original presence in the 51,191 square-foot retail space located on the first and second floors of The Crescent Atrium.

Oil heiress Caroline Rose Hunt bought the Stanley Korshak name of a luxury goods store founded in Chicago in 1909. She opened Stanley Korshak as a designer clothing store in the courtyard of shops at Hotel Crescent Court in 1986. Hunt hired Crawford Brock to manage Stanley Korshak in 1987, and Brock and his family have offered the highest level of service and merchandise ever since. Brock, who bought the store in 2002, was mentored in retail by Stanley Marcus, who transformed Neiman Marcus into an international fashion nameplate.

The Crescent

Stanley Korshak is the original and remains the prime retail anchor in The Crescent®, a

1.3 million-square-foot luxury office and mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas’ Uptown. Today, The Crescent® features significant mix-use retail, including twelve casual and fine dining options, and the Hotel Crescent Court and Spa.

“We feel that The Crescent® has the highest quality collection of customers in the state. At the top of that customer list is Crawford Brock and his Stanley Korshak family,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent.

“We have always loved being at The Crescent and are excited to continue our 33-year relationship here, which in my opinion is one of the most beautiful building complexes in the country,” said Crawford Brock. “We have been a part of Uptown from its beginning and are proud to be part of its phenomenal growth. As a local, family-owned business, we are immersed in giving back to our community and value our ability to partner with other anchors at The Crescent as we do so.”

photo of Stanley Korshak owner Crawford Brock Courtesy photo

Other amenities at The Crescent® include Dallas restaurants, such as the Capital Grille, Nobu, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Sixty Vines, Ascension, East Hampton, and Shake Shack, as well as The Crescent Club. Additionally, Bivins Gallery showcases world-renowned and select emerging artists with various concentrations of artwork from modern, abstract, and contemporary periods.

“We are extremely grateful and proud of our more than 30-year partnership with the Stanley Korshak team. Stanley Korshak is rated the number one specialty department store for a reason. The quality of their product and customer service are the perfect complement to our project,” Zogg added.

Steve Lieberman of the Retail Connection represented Stanley Korshak in the lease renewal. Crescent’s Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented The Crescent, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and managed by Crescent.