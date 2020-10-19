Stream announces chemical company’s move to Frisco

— Stream Realty Partners on Oct. 19 announced Magnus Chemical’s relocation to The Star Commerce Center II. This relocation follows Magnus Chemical’s significant growth across multiple foodservice and convenience store global chains and other customers.

Magnus Chemical provides specific specialty cleaners developed and approved on foodservice equipment, along with hand care and full-service cleaning and sanitizing solutions. Amidst the relocation, the company continues to focus strongly on innovation and the safety of the community and will continue to do so by serving a broad customer base with cleaning and sanitation supplies and products.

“Magnus Chemical’s relocation will provide the company with a larger, brand new facility for consolidation and distribution of all products to help service our customers more effectively and efficiently,” said Eric Montes, Managing Partner at Magnus Chemical. “We’re looking forward to expanding into the vibrant Frisco area, which will allow the company to continue meeting the increasing demand for cleaning and sanitizer solutions well into the future.”

Located at 16005 Gateway Drive in Frisco, Magnus Chemical’s new 44,1444 square-foot space will accommodate the company’s need for a larger store and distribution center to better supply the high demand of cleaning and sanitation products that has arisen with the COVID-19 pandemic. This location also marks Magnus Chemical’s central location expansion from Irving, Texas, to a high growth area such as Frisco.

“Being a key market for continuous growth, Frisco provides ongoing opportunities for expansion and demand,” said Ryan Boozer, partner of Stream’s Dallas industrial division. “The Star will not only accommodate Magnus Chemical’s need for space but will also bring a larger market into the picture with promising chances of continuing expansion within the DFW Metroplex.”

Ryan Boozer, along with Charles Brewer and Lena Pierce of Stream’s Dallas Industrial Division, represented the tenant. Gil Stroube, Vice President of Lincoln Property Company, represented the landlord.