63.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 19, 2020
CCBP Stream announces chemical company's move to Frisco
CCBP

Stream announces chemical company’s move to Frisco

By FWBP Staff
The Star Commerce Center II_provided by Lincoln Property Company

Other News

Culture

Fort Worth firm among winners of BBB Torch Awards

FWBP Staff -
BBB Serving the Heart of Texas 2020 Torch Awards winnersBetter Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas has announced the winners for...
Read more
CCBP

Stream announces chemical company’s move to Frisco

FWBP Staff -
-- Stream Realty Partners on Oct. 19 announced Magnus Chemical’s relocation to The Star Commerce Center II. This relocation follows Magnus Chemical’s significant growth...
Read more
News

Trump rips Fauci, mocks Biden as campaign hits homestretch

AP News -
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump came out...
Read more
Banking

IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations

AP News -
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next weekNEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

— Stream Realty Partners on Oct. 19 announced Magnus Chemical’s relocation to The Star Commerce Center II. This relocation follows Magnus Chemical’s significant growth across multiple foodservice and convenience store global chains and other customers.

Magnus Chemical provides specific specialty cleaners developed and approved on foodservice equipment, along with hand care and full-service cleaning and sanitizing solutions. Amidst the relocation, the company continues to focus strongly on innovation and the safety of the community and will continue to do so by serving a broad customer base with cleaning and sanitation supplies and products.

“Magnus Chemical’s relocation will provide the company with a larger, brand new facility for consolidation and distribution of all products to help service our customers more effectively and efficiently,” said Eric Montes, Managing Partner at Magnus Chemical. “We’re looking forward to expanding into the vibrant Frisco area, which will allow the company to continue meeting the increasing demand for cleaning and sanitizer solutions well into the future.”

Located at 16005 Gateway Drive in Frisco, Magnus Chemical’s new 44,1444 square-foot space will accommodate the company’s need for a larger store and distribution center to better supply the high demand of cleaning and sanitation products that has arisen with the COVID-19 pandemic. This location also marks Magnus Chemical’s central location expansion from Irving, Texas, to a high growth area such as Frisco. 

“Being a key market for continuous growth, Frisco provides ongoing opportunities for expansion and demand,” said Ryan Boozer, partner of Stream’s Dallas industrial division. “The Star will not only accommodate Magnus Chemical’s need for space but will also bring a larger market into the picture with promising chances of continuing expansion within the DFW Metroplex.”

Ryan Boozer, along with Charles Brewer and Lena Pierce of Stream’s Dallas Industrial Division, represented the tenant. Gil Stroube, Vice President of Lincoln Property Company, represented the landlord. 

Previous articleTrump rips Fauci, mocks Biden as campaign hits homestretch
Next articleFort Worth firm among winners of BBB Torch Awards

Latest News

CCBP

Cushman & Wakefield named to work on transit-oriented development for Addison

FWBP Staff -
Cushman & Wakefield announced Oct. 19 that the real estate services firm has been engaged by the Town of Addison to solicit...
Read more
CCBP

Richards Group founder resigns following ‘too black’ comments

FWBP Staff -
Stan Richards, founder of Dallas-based The Richards Group, has resigned from the agency following after several major clients left over a statement...
Read more
CCBP

Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas

FWBP Staff -
 Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Keith Barnes as market president for its commercial health care and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.
Read more
CCBP

New police HQ for Prosper

FWBP Staff -
After years of occupying temporary or insufficiently small spaces, the Prosper Police Department has a new, permanent home.A ceremonial blue ribbon was...
Read more
CCBP

Celina police chief retires

FWBP Staff -
Chief Tony Griggs of the City of Celine Police Department, has retired, the city announced Oct. 6. To serve as Interim Chief...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101