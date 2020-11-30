Stream names Millington VP in Dallas office

Kristin Millington has joined Stream Realty Partners’ office leasing division as a Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office.

Millington will focus on the leasing and marketing a three-million-square-foot portfolio inclusive of some of the most prominent office assets in Dallas. With 10 years of real estate advisory experience and a proven track record of creating strategic solutions for her clients, Millington complements her new team with a unique perspective from the ownership side of the business.

“The addition of Kristin to our team will further strengthen Stream’s office leasing platform, as well as our immensely growing pool of talent,” said JJ Leonard, Managing Director & Partner of Stream’s Dallas office. “We’re confident that the diverse expertise she brings will prove beneficial in bolstering our business both locally and nationally.”

Prior to joining Stream, Millington held a six-year tenure at Crow Holdings Capital, most recently serving as Director in the Retail Fund, where she was responsible for acquisitions of retail strip centers throughout the Midwest, Texas and surrounding states. Prior to that, she was with the company’s Portfolio Management group, where she focused on real estate fund operations and participated in capital raises for various CHC real estate-related funds.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play an integral role in the continued dynamic growth within the Stream Dallas office, and as a Dallas native, I’m looking forward to expanding Stream’s presence within the burgeoning Dallas real estate market,” said Millington. “Stream’s expertise and thoughtful approach to real estate and client service is unparalleled, and I immediately felt connected to Stream’s culture. My extensive and diverse background on the principal side of the business will provide a unique perspective to a talented team, and I’m looking forward to leveraging Stream’s best-in-class platform and resources to successfully deliver value to our clients.”

Stream’s Dallas office portfolio currently sits at 16.1 million square feet and includes some of the most recognizable projects in Dallas, such as Chase Tower, Pinnacle Tower, The Colonnade and KPMG Plaza.