The Star in Frisco announces 11-story office tower

The Star in Frisco on Aug. 20 unveiled plans for the latest development on its campus called Phase IV – a 313,000-square-foot, 11-story office tower.

Groundbreaking is set for this month, with a scheduled completion date by the first quarter of 2023. Designed by HKS Architects and co-developed by Blue Star Land and Lincoln Property Company, it will be positioned on the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and Cowboys Way and will feature an 8,000-square-foot amenity lounge with a deck and a 100-seat Conference Center.

The new office tower will provide more leasing space at The Star for local businesses, and it has already added its first tenant with CPA-firm Cain Watters & Associates signing on to be the first official business to be housed there.

“The addition of Phase IV allows The Star in Frisco to provide another incredible facility for potential clients and companies looking to enhance their work experience,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “Since opening The Star in Frisco in 2016, we have always had the goal in mind to continue to add to our incredible campus, and Phase IV provides the potential to be a game changer in the business world.”

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco. Developed as a partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District.