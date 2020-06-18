Three Hickory Centre under construction in Farmers Branch

Three Hickory Centre, a 103,000-square-foot four-story office building under construction as part of the 290-acre Mercer Crossing mixed-use project developed by Centurion American, is scheduled for a Dec. 1 delivery. The building is being marketed by Younger Partners’ Kathy Permenter and Garrett Marler.

The location on five acres at 1801 Whittington Place in Farmers Branch is near DFW Airport with direct access to three major thoroughfares, the President George Bush Turnpike, Interstate 635 and Interstate 35. The building’s floor plates will each feature about 26,000 square feet. The exterior is slated to be very similar to the existing One & Two Hickory buildings.

“The interior will be delivered in shell condition, so it is completely customizable for future tenants and it is for lease or sale,” Permenter says. “We are leasing the building as a multi-tenant building, but Three Hickory is also a great single-tenant option.”

The office building will be part of the 290-acre Mercer Center mixed-use development in the southeast quadrant of Luna Road and Valley View Lane. The project includes urban commerce with shops, restaurants, coffee bars, and office space. The development will also include single-story commercial sites, retail shopping centers, mixed-use buildings, corporate office spaces, and single-family homes. Six distinct residential neighborhoods with parks, trails, and open space have already been completed in the project. Additionally, the developers plan a boardwalk as part of the amenities at Mercer Crossing.

“Three Hickory is conveniently located between three thoroughfares, which gives future tenants the

unique ability to quickly get to any location in the Metroplex. The building also offers efficient floor plates and building signage,” Marler says.

Mercer Crossing Development: https://mercercrossing.com

Three Hickory: https://www.youngerpartners.com/properties/three-hickory-centre/