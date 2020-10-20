Todd Interests to open Thompson Dallas

Dallas-based Todd Interests on Oct. 20 announced the planned Nov. 14 opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand Thompson Hotels. Located at 205 North Akard Street in the historic George Dahl-designed building, The National, Thompson Dallas has 219 rooms, including 52 suites, two penthouse suites, and two culinary destinations.

With the interior design team of Cindy Zelazny (Interiors Limited) and Caroline Todd, owner of Todd Interiors, architecture and design by Merriman Anderson Architects, landscape design by SWA Group and developed by award-winning firm Todd Interests, Thompson Dallas is part of the largest adaptive reuse project in the history of Texas. The restoration and reusing of materials salvaged during The National’s $460 million preservation combined with Thompson Hotels’ world-class culinary offerings, art and entertainment, and groundbreaking design bridges the rich Dallas legacy of The National with Thompson Hotels’ take on modern luxury.

Lobby_GusSchmiege courtesy

“Our Dallas property is one of the most exciting projects I’ve had the opportunity to work on in my 23 years in the hospitality industry,” says Steve Shern, Managing Director of Thompson Dallas.

“We can’t wait to join the Dallas community and serve both those traveling and the people of the city.” “Thompson brings a sophisticated, luxurious, and energetic brand to The National,” says Philip Todd, Todd Interests Partner. “It’s what you might see in the best neighborhoods in Manhattan or in Mayfair, London, while remaining authentic and true to Dallas ”

Originally designed by George Dahl, the architect responsible for iconic Dallas establishments such as the art deco buildings of Fair Park and Neiman Marcus Downtown, The National historic elements include restored original wood panels inlaid with brass that line the walls of the ninth floor and the original 17,555 hand-cut exterior marble panels sourced from the same quarry as the marble used for the Parthenon. Thompson Dallas guestrooms average over 700 square feet and will feature walnut and brass headboards that echo restoration efforts, blue lacquered walls, and rich leather upholstered furniture. Frette robes, Sferra linens and custom duvets, and DS & Durga Bowmakers bath amenities round out the in-room offerings. The fourth floor National Ballroom has 14,000 square feet of uninterrupted space, three walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, 20-foot ceilings, private suites that overlook the space, as well as the ability to load-in directly to the ballroom.

Two acres of indoor-outdoor space on the ninth floor are home to a full-service spa, fitness and wellness center, and a resort-style pool, as well as Nine at The National, the city’s new chic but casual daily dining venue that will serve breakfast and lunch. The 10th floor features Catbird, an elegant and buzzy restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar. The culinary program will be led by Culinary Director Jeramie Robison, formerly of Uchi and The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek; and Director of Restaurants, Bars, and Events Jonathan Geffrard, a 12-year veteran of Hillstone Restaurant Group.

Other Thompson Dallas amenities include Tondeo Hair Lounge, a three-chair barbershop helmed by Derek Ortiz, as well as a floral design studio and workshop, The Botanical Mix, both located in the hotel’s lobby. More than $2 million of art and one-of-a-kind furnishings from Frieze London, PAD London, and internationally recognized galleries were personally selected by interior designer Caroline Todd and are spread throughout the property.

These include David Yarrow photography, paintings by Dallas artists David Bates and JD Miller, sculpture by Raul Maura, and furniture designed by Barlas Baylar, Hervé Langlais, and Ad Hoc. Thompson Dallas will exist alongside The National Residences, 324 luxury high-rise apartments which will include amenities such as room service and housekeeping.

Todd Interests in an award-winning real estate firm based in Dallas. With a focus on adaptive reuse and historic preservation, Dallas projects include The National, East Quarter, One Dallas Center, and 400 N. Ervay. Founded in 1990 by Shawn Todd and led by his sons and partners, Patrick Todd and Philip Todd, family-owned Todd Interests and its related entities have been involved in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and disposition of more than $2.5 billion of real estate property across the country.