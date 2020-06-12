Toyota North America names business transformation leader

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced executive changes to help guide the company’s vision towards becoming a mobility company. These changed are effective June 1, 2020.

Cheryl Hughes, former group vice president and chief HR officer, at Toyota Motor North America, has become group vice president, business revolution and transformation.

In this newly created role, Hughes will be responsible for creating and steering initiatives that will help reshape TMNA’s business, culture and workforce.

Craig Grucza, former group vice president, corporate shared services, HR, has become TMNA’s new chief HR officer. Grucza will assume responsibility of TMNA’s HR function while continuing to oversee corporate shared services.

“While Toyota has always adapted to the ever-changing needs of the market, recent global events have created a need to redefine how we operate toward our vision of becoming a mobility company,” said Christopher Reynolds, chief administration officer, manufacturing and corporate resources. “Cheryl brings world-class experience and perspective to this new role, and Craig’s diverse background compliments his new role as chief HR officer.”

Hughes has played an integral role in helping transform TMNA’s business and creating an engaging team member experience. Prior to her role as chief HR officer, Hughes served as a key leader responsible for the consolidation of Toyota’s U.S. affiliate operations. In that role, she helped oversee the reorganization of the company’s business units and the company’s relocation to its Texas headquarters.

Grucza has led team member relations, compensation, staffing and recruiting, and talent development programs for Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky. In addition, he previously served as vice president of HR for Toyota’s engineering and manufacturing operations and also was a key leader responsible for the development of the company’s Texas headquarters.