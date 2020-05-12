Toyota USA Foundation awards $2.5M in grants around nation

PLANO – The Toyota USA Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in grants to a variety of nonprofits across the nation to address crucial needs – particularly food assistance – in urban hot spots and in many communities where Toyota operates, as well as e-learning programs to help keep youth engaged, Toyota said in a news release..

“We pivoted our foundation’s focus from STEM education to support the surge in demand for food assistance across the country,” said Mike Goss, Toyota USA Foundation president. “As we head into summer, and looking beyond, we also recognized the need to support a variety of e-learning programs with resources to expand access, engage youth and parents, and assist teachers.”



To date, including the above grants, Toyota has provided more than $8 million in funding and in-kind donations, including manufacturing and donating more than 500,000 protective face shields for healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with contributing funding, team members are sharing their amazing spirit and expertise to help with relief efforts,” said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources for Toyota Motor North America.

The company said statistics show that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts African American and Hispanic communities in the U.S. Community service announcements for the African American and Hispanic communities are available by clicking here: https://bit.ly/ToyotaDonations





National Grants ($1.2 million)



Toyota USA Foundation grants support emergency relief efforts, particularly for multicultural communities in urban hotspots including, but not limited to, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York City. Grants were awarded to:

– The Salvation Army $700,000

– United Way $500,000 (This is in addition to the previous $500,000 awarded to United Way in March)

Grants in Toyota Operating Communities ($800,000) include:

– Grow North Texas in Dallas, Texas $55,000

– North Texas Food Bank, Plano, Texas $65,000

– VNA Texas Meals on Wheels, Dallas, Texas $30,000

Toyota also worked Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Grow North Texas, University of North Texas at Dallas Mobile Market, Veggie Project, and Lonestar Human Services to distribute produce and hygiene packs to families in need in the DFW region.



E-learning Grants



The Toyota USA Foundation also funded:

– Girls Who Code for its new online program – Girls Who Code at Home – and to support video-based activities, $125,000

– Code.org to expand K-12 computer science education in the DFW region by training teachers with its all-new virtual learning program that combines asynchronous learning combined with synchronous, facilitator-led virtual sessions, $125,000

– Science Buddies to create a free online tool for learners to discover STEM pathways and careers, $200,000

– SkillsUSA to expand complementary access to its signature online program — Career Essentials — to more than 830 students: $50,000

“Our free hands-on STEM activities, which are shorter and typically use materials easily found around a home, make STEM learning more accessible to a variety of diverse audiences,” said Tina Lanese, senior vice president, Science Buddies. “Through this grant we will be able to build on these activities to help learners discover pathways to STEM careers as they engage in activities during this period, into the summer and beyond.”

For more information on Toyota’s COVID-19 response, please visit:

www.toyota.com/toyota-covid-19-response (English)

www.toyota.com/espanol/toyota-covid-19-response (Spanish)

– FWBP Staff