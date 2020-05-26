73.4 F
Trez Capital, Hines acquire self-storage facility in Wylie

By FWBP Staff
Trez Capital, a diversified real estate investment firm and provider of commercial real estate capital and debt financing solutions, and partner, Hines, the international real estate firm, announced the acquisition of an 101,931-square-foot self-storage facility in Wylie, Texas. The 11-building facility has 760 units and 75 premium RV parking spaces.

The property is strategically located at 570 Country Club Road, across from Wylie High School near the intersection of Hwy 544 and Woodbridge Parkway.

“Our first self-storage acquisition with Hines has seen great success in the booming Plano market. We saw the Wylie self-storage facility as another opportunistic investment to add to our growing portfolio with Hines,” said John Hutchinson, president, central and southwestern U.S., Trez Capital.

“This Class A self-storage facility fits with our strategy to acquire highly visible properties in rapidly growing cities like Wylie,” said Luis Castellanos, director of Hines’ self-storage platform.

