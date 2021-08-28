Saturday, August 28, 2021
Wingstop names new president, CFO

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, has announced the promotion of Michael Skipworth to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alex Kaleida to Chief Financial Officer. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company’s COO who has resigned after being recruited to become CEO of a private equity-backed company.

“I’m thrilled to provide amazing growth opportunities within our organization for both Michael and Alex,” said Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. “People are the foundation of our business, and I truly believe we have some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the industry. This enables us to promote from within, which equates to amazing opportunities and continued growth for our Wingstop team members.”

Skipworth joined Wingstop in December 2014 and most recently served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Kaleida joined Wingstop in 2019 as VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, immediately working closely with Skipworth, and in his most recent role led Investor Relations, fostering key relationships with shareholders and the investment community. With previous leadership roles at Wendy’s and Kraft Heinz Company, Kaleida is a well-respected leader within the industry and possess a wealth of financial knowledge and deep understanding of financial impacts and levers across marketing, digital, operations and more.

Earlier in August, Wingstop announced Stacy Peterson will now serve as EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer and the promotion of Marisa Carona to SVP, Chief Growth Officer and Stevie Benjamin to SVP of Digital Marketing.

