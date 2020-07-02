2020 40 Under 40: Gregory W. Monroe

GREGORY W. MONROE, 39

PARTNER, BAKER MONROE, PLLC

Greg Monroe is among the most ethical people I know, said Robert Chu, OD, of the Chu Eye Institute and Eyeworks Group, who nominated him. His loyalty and backbone are beyond reproach. He always advocates doing the right thing no matter the cost.

Chu added: “Greg Monroe is consistently regarded as the best real estate transactional lawyer in Tarrant County.”

Monroe was named Tarrant County’s Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2014 by the Tarrant County Young Lawyers Association, is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell, was named a Rising Star by Thomson Reuters 2012-2015 and a Top Attorney by Fort Worth, Texas magazine 2010-2013 in Commercial Property Acquisitions, Sales and Development, Chu said.

Monroe was born in Jasper and graduated from University of North Texas in Denton with a bachelor’s degree in English. He earned his law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law – now the Texas A&M School of Law – in 2007.

“My most meaningful, non-family time right now is spent serving the Methodist Justice Ministry. It is an amazing organization, and while I am merely one of many board members, I am proud to be a part of it,” Monroe said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Liberty Medical Mart in Liberty, Texas. I delivered medical equipment and supplies around Liberty County.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

If high school counts as growing up, Dead Poet’s Society.

What other profession would you like to try?

Winemaker.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Randy Gunter. He was my high school English teacher, and challenged me to think, and prepared me for college, like no other. At the time, I liked the idea of his class, but didn’t really like the class. But once I entered my first college class, I had tons of appreciation for the challenges he gave us. He was definitely an Oh Captain, My Captain type.

Beginning in high school, and following, we became good friends. While he was challenging me in school during the day, he was also in law school at night and graduated at the top of his class. I’m not sure he slept. Once I started law school, Randy was a great mentor and sounding board for the things I needed to do. He was a huge inspiration to me in my journey.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

About the deadline for each law school application I turned in. I originally planned to be a teacher, but after stepping into a high school for observation, I turned around before I even made it to the classroom I was supposed to go to and immediately dropped out of that program. I decided to get an English major and figure the rest out later.

What is your favorite song?

I’m not good at favorites, so I don’t know, but I really like the Avett Brothers, and At the Beach is a good song about work-life balance, which is my constant struggle.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

A lounge chair and my laptop. One of the great things about being a lawyer today doing transactional real estate is that I can work from anywhere. That is also one of the worst things, as work comes with me on vacation. But I don’t think I could have it any other way. So, it represents my love for travel and experiences, while keeping up with my responsibilities, and trying my best to serve my clients.