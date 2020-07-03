2020 40 Under 40: HOLLY YARBOROUGH

HOLLY YARBOROUGH, 30

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY & PUBLIC RELATIONS, MEDICAL CITY WEATHERFORD

Holly Yarborough doesn’t practice community relations from the sidelines. She actively supports her community through volunteerism, both on and off the job, said Janet St. James, assistant vice president of Strategic Communications for Medical City Healthcare and Yarborough’s direct supervisor.

“She has a strong personal belief that every professional has an obligation to serve their community. She looks for creative ways to engage hospital colleagues in service projects and volunteer opportunities that make an impact,” St. James said in her nomination.

Yarborough has volunteered for many community organizations including The Center for Transforming Lives, Cook Children’s Medical Center, North Tarrant Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House and others. She is an active member of the Junior League of Fort Worth.

“As long as she can remember and as long as I have known her, Yarborough has exhibited a heartfelt commitment to identifying community issues and needs, aligning resources and solving problems,” St. James said.

“Her contributions to improving the situations of the underprivileged in Fort Worth – and now to the greater Weatherford community just west of Fort Worth – are testimony to her personal and professional dedication to caring for the community. I’ve no doubt, this mission will grow stronger over the years – improving more lives in more ways.”

Yarborough holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from Texas Woman’s University in Denton.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I received my first paycheck from Chick-fil-A of Lake Worth. I began working there as a 16-year-old high school student. And, when I was in college, I returned during summer breaks and holidays. During my time with the organization, I was taught the importance of building emotional connections with co-workers and the people you have the privilege of serving daily. I still enjoy many of those relationships today and the values learned.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Friends! Although the life lessons might be debatable, my mom, sister and I would watch the new episodes every Friday night. It became a ritual that we all looked forward to throughout the week.

What other profession would you like to try?

My husband, Jerod, and I often joke that we will retire as travel agents that way we can continue seeing the world … but at a discounted rate.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My mom was an emergency room nurse throughout my childhood. She’s now advanced in her career to a nurse practitioner specializing in psychiatric care. I watched her passion as a caregiver and knew that I wanted that same level of purpose for my future. When I began my college career at Texas Tech University, I had every intention of entering the nursing field. It was not until I fainted in an Anatomy & Physiology class on cat dissection day that I began to reevaluate my career path. Although I knew that I could not stomach the clinical skills needed to become a nurse, I wanted to utilize my talents to impact the healthcare industry. Fast forward to today and I could not picture myself anywhere outside of healthcare. It’s an honor to support my community, patients and the healthcare heroes.

What is your favorite song?

The Best is Yet to Come, Frank Sinatra

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props are a suitcase and a pair of running shoes. The suitcase because I am always awaiting the next adventure or looking for an opportunity to explore a new place. The running shoes because I depend on a great workout to reset. Whether it’s a long run or a spin class, I enjoy staying active.